News Peace negotiations Statements by Alexander Lukashenko
Lukashenko on peace talks: Russia now has strong bargaining chips

Lukashenko comments on peace talks

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has told what is needed for peace talks in Ukraine to begin.

He was quoted by Belarusian propaganda media, Censor.NET reports.

"To be honest, we need the Russians to agree. It's difficult for them to do so now because the situation on the front is in their favor. That's why they have strong bargaining chips in their hands, as Trump used to say.

If they keep these bargaining chips and don't take them out and start winning this card game, then we will come to an agreement," the self-proclaimed president said.

