Agreement between Ukraine and United States does not include transfer of subsoil rights – Stefanishyna

Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said that the agreement between Ukraine and the United States does not provide for the transfer of subsoil use rights or other property rights, so it does not require ratification or a referendum.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna

"If it was about the use of Ukraine's subsoil or the right to Ukrainian subsoil, then, of course, this is a matter not only of ratification, but also, indeed, of a referendum. After all, we all know the truth from the Constitution of Ukraine that subsoil belongs to the people of Ukraine. The agreement does not provide for the transfer of subsoil use rights or any property rights. It is about the distribution of revenues to the state budget, part of which is generated by the Fund," explained Stefanishyna.

According to her, the signing of the agreement does not create any obligations to transfer funds. Such obligations will arise only after the agreement on the creation of the Fund is signed and the necessary procedures are carried out.

"The only thing that concerns the subsoil of Ukraine is that the state budget revenues from the use of subsoil will be directed to the Fund and reinvested in the same areas from which the funds are generated," the Vice Prime Minister said.

