Ruscists have advanced in Bilohorivka, near Hryhorivka and Dniproenerhiia – DeepState. MAPS
Russian occupiers have made some advances in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy advanced in Bilohorivka, near Hryhorivka and Dniproenerhiia," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password