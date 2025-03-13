Ruscists have advanced in Bilohorivka, near Hryhorivka and Dniproenerhiia – DeepState. MAPS

Russian occupiers have made some advances in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy advanced in Bilohorivka, near Hryhorivka and Dniproenerhiia," the statement said.

Bilohorivka

Hryhorivka