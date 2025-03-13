Situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP remains unstable – Grossi

The situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP remains unstable.

This is stated in the report of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, published on the agency's website, Censor.NET reports.

"An unstable nuclear safety situation is observed at Zaporizhzhia NPP. According to the IAEA, explosions are regularly heard on its territory," the statement reads.

According to Grossi, the agency's team continues to monitor nuclear safety, in particular the state of maintenance of facilities at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

It is noted that the open switchgear 750 kV is in the process of repairing the switch of one of the three power lines that remain disconnected due to the hostilities. The IAEA also said that maintenance work on the main transformer of Unit 5 began this week.

The agency's team also checked the water level in 12 cooling ponds. It is reported that its volume is sufficient to cool all six reactors in their current shutdown state.

