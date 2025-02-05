IAEA postpones mission rotation to ZNPP due to lack of security guarantees from Russia

The IAEA was forced to postpone the rotation of its mission at Zaporizhzhia NPP due to the lack of security guarantees from Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET informs.

"This is not the first time the Kremlin has used blackmail as a tool to intimidate international experts and undermine their independence. For example, during one of the previous rotations, Russia attacked an IAEA vehicle with a drone.

Moscow has at least two reasons to put pressure on the IAEA's independence. The first is to force international recognition of the illegal occupation of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant. The second is to manipulate the operational situation in the area around the plant. We will not allow any of these intentions to be realized," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Ukraine highly appreciates the work of the IAEA in unprecedented security conditions.

"We will not allow Russia to undermine the independence and impartiality of the Agency to achieve its criminal goals. We call on the international community to firmly support the IAEA and strongly condemn the unprecedented pressure that the aggressor state continues to exert on its leadership," they concluded.

Earlier it was reported that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited the Kyivska substation on February 4, 2025.

