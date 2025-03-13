G7 will focus on supporting Ukraine and global stability – Canadian Foreign Minister Joly

During the summit, G7 foreign ministers will discuss support for Ukraine, peace in the Middle East and stability in other regions.

This was stated by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly before the meeting, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

‘Of course, the priority of our agenda is peace and stability. I look forward to discussing how we can continue to support Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal aggression, as we all seek a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,’ Joly said.

In addition to supporting Ukraine, the ministers plan to discuss stabilising the situation in the Middle East, building resilience in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as in Haiti and Venezuela.

According to Joly, the key objective of the meeting is to ‘promote collective thinking and joint solutions’.

She also stressed the importance of discussing maritime-related issues, including:

restrictions on freedom of navigation,

expanding the use of the ‘shadow fleet’,

sabotage of critical underwater infrastructure,

illegal fishing,

loss of marine biodiversity.

