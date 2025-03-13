ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5031 visitors online
News Witkoff’s meeting with Putin
1 866 10

Kremlin says Putin and Witkoff will hold closed-door meeting tonight

Witkoff will meet with Putin on March 13 in the evening

On the evening of Thursday, March 13, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, who was quoted by the Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the meeting will be held in a closed format.

Earlier it was reported that the plane of Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff has already landed in Moscow at Vnukovo airport.

Read more: Iranian President Pezeshkian to Trump: "I don’t want to negotiate with you. Do whatever damn thing you can"

Author: 

negotiations (979) Putin (3149) Russia (11631) Steve Witkoff (42)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 