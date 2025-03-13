Kremlin says Putin and Witkoff will hold closed-door meeting tonight

On the evening of Thursday, March 13, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, who was quoted by the Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the meeting will be held in a closed format.

Earlier it was reported that the plane of Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff has already landed in Moscow at Vnukovo airport.

Read more: Iranian President Pezeshkian to Trump: "I don’t want to negotiate with you. Do whatever damn thing you can"