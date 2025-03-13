Trump’s special envoy Witkoff arrives in Moscow

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff's plane has already landed in Moscow at Vnukovo airport.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by Russian media.

Witkoff is expected to present to the Kremlin a proposal for a ceasefire in the Russian- Ukrainian war, which has already been discussed between Kyiv and Washington in Jeddah.

His trip comes after a meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Walz in Saudi Arabia, at which Kyiv supported the idea of ​​a temporary ceasefire.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, March 12, US President's National Security Advisor Mike Walz held talks with the Russian side.

