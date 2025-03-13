One person killed and four wounded as result of hostile shelling of Kherson and region

During the day on March 13, Russian troops continued to attack Kherson and settlements of the Kherson region, resulting in a death and injuries.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Thus, the head of the Kherson region Oleksandr Prokudin said that this morning the occupation forces attacked Beryslav from a UAV.

"A 68-year-old man died as a result of the enemy attack. My condolences to the family of the victim," he wrote.

It is also reported that an 85-year-old local resident was taken to the hospital, who suffered an explosive injury, contusion and amputation of his foot. The victim is under medical supervision.

See more: Occupiers shelled Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region with artillery, wounding man and causing fire. PHOTO

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a Russian drone strike injured three people in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

The men, born in 1966 and 1971, were taken to the hospital. They suffered explosive injuries and facial wounds.

In addition, a woman born in 1963 was provided with medical aid and released for outpatient treatment. She sustained explosive trauma and contusion.

See more: Consequences of Russian ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

Earlier, it was reported that on the night of March 13, Russians launched massive strikes in the Kherson region, killing a man.