Occupiers attack frontline settlements in Zaporizhzhia region
On the evening of March 13, Russian troops struck at frontline settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"Right now, the Russians are hitting the frontline settlements. Preliminary, without casualties and destruction," he wrote.
It is also noted that air defense is operating in the region.
"The defenders of the sky are working. Take care of yourself and your loved ones," he added.
