US discusses possible cooperation with Gazprom - Bloomberg

The United States is discussing the possibility of cooperation with Russia's "Gazprom".

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reports this.

The publication notes that preliminary contacts between representatives of the United States and Russia on this issue have already taken place, but it is unclear who exactly is negotiating on both sides and whether representatives of the Trump administration are involved. Discussions between the US and Russia on possible cooperation with "Gazprom" are at an early stage.

US President Donald Trump has previously stated that Washington is interested in the idea of cooperation with Russia, despite US and European sanctions against the Russian energy sector.

Nevertheless, a deal between the US and "Gazprom" would be a significant reversal for Trump, who criticised Europe for its dependence on Russian gas during his first term and led efforts to significantly expand US liquefied natural gas sales to European countries.

Read more: US resumes deliveries of upgraded GLSDB bombs to Ukraine - Reuters