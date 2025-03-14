Teixeira, who "leaked’ US intelligence on Ukraine, asks Trump for pardon - AP

Former US National Guard soldier Jack Teixeira, who declassified US intelligence and leaked it on Discord, called on US President Donald Trump to release him.

This is reported by the Associated Press, Censor.NET reports.

Teixeira stated that he was allegedly "exposing and correcting the lies perpetuated by the Biden administration’ about the war in Ukraine. He also called himself a "proud patriot" of the country.

Teixeira also said he acted alone when he "shared" sensitive documents via the Discord platform. He also called on US President Donald Trump and members of his administration to revoke the decision to imprison him.

"I believe that the Department of Justice has been politicised against President Trump and me personally. If I saved even one American, Russian or Ukrainian life against this senseless money-grab war, my punishment was worth it," the convict said.

As a reminder, military documents detailing secret US and NATO plans to build up the Ukrainian army ahead of a planned offensive against Russia were published in a telegram and on Twitter in early April 2023.

Later, a new batch of classified documents appeared on social media, allegedly detailing US national security secrets regarding Ukraine, the Middle East and China.

According to US media reports, 21-year-old Jack Teixeira is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard intelligence unit. He moderated an online group called Thug Shaker Central on Discord, where documents from the Pentagon were leaked.