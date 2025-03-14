Drones attacked Moscow and region: explosions were heard in area of Kutuzovsky Avenue. VIDEO

On the morning of 14 March, explosions were heard in Moscow and the Moscow region. Drones attacked the capital and several settlements in the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Local residents reported that the explosions were heard in the area of Kutuzovsky Avenue in Moscow. One drone flew into a private house in the Rosinter-2 cottage community. A fragment hit a room on the second floor and damaged three cars and a quad bike parked on the site.

It is also reported that in Moscow, the wreckage of a UAV fell on the canopy of the entrance to the Avangard residential complex. And on Lesteva Street, a drone crashed into an apartment building.

The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, spoke about the results of the air defence system.

"The Defence Ministry's air defence forces repelled an attack by four drones flying towards Moscow. Emergency services are working at the crash site," he said.

In the region, residents of Odintsovo and Shcholkove reported explosions. Air defences were operating there.

Residents of Balashikha near Moscow noticed smoke in the city after hearing explosions due to air defence operations.

The Carpet Plan was introduced at Vnukovo Airport. Departure and arrival flights have been delayed. Restrictions have also been imposed at Kaluga Airport.

