In the east, the enemy attacked the Defense Forces in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the OSGT"Khortytsia".

Over the past day, all enemy attacks in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction were unsuccessful.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacks were repelled near Doroshivka, Krasny Pershy, Holubivka, and Zahryzovye. The army of the invaders is making efforts to transfer forces and means to the western bank of the Oskil River. Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Novomykhailovka, Novy, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, and Torske. The enemy was unsuccessful.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhniokamianske. All attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the enemy attacked our defensive fortifications near Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Toretsk, and Yelizavetivka - unsuccessfully. The occupiers were prevented from advancing, and the enemy assault groups were hit by fire. Our soldiers are holding their defenses, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations of varying intensity in the areas of Promin, Mykolaivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Preobrazhenka, and Andriivka. Heavy defensive battles continue, during which our soldiers inflict significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Konstantinopol. The advance of the invaders was not allowed, the assault groups of the invaders were defeated. The defenders continue to restrain the onslaught, destroying the superior forces of the enemy.

The total losses of the Russian army in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" as of 13.03.2025 are:

personnel – 1018;

tanks – 5;

armored combat vehicles – 6;

guns and mortars – 37;

anti-tank weapons – 2;

automotive equipment – ​​90;

special equipment – ​​77;

electronic warfare equipment – ​​10;

UAV control points – 24;

shelters – 136;

ammunition depots – 5;

fuel depots – 4.

