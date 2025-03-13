Defense Forces eliminate 344 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the occupation forces. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction. Currently, a total of 128 combat engagements have taken place.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Today, the terrorist state carried out 76 air strikes, using 101 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders used 1,043 kamikaze drones and fired about five thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked five times in the direction of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and Doroshivka, three combat engagements are still ongoing. Hraniv and Kozacha Lopan were subjected to air strikes.

Three times the enemy tried to advance on our positions in the Kupiansk direction, near Holubivka, Zahryzove and Bohuslavka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 Russian attacks in the area of Torske, Yampolivka and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna, Hryhorivka, Novyi, Novomykhailivka. Four attacks are still ongoing.

Seven enemy assaults were repelled by our defenders in the area of Verkhnokamianske and Bilohorivka in the Siversk direction.

One enemy attack has taken place in the Kramatorsk direction so far. The enemy attacked in the area of Chasiv Yar. Our defenders gave a decent rebuff.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Druzhba, 11 attacks were stopped by the Defense Forces, two are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 41 times in the areas of Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka and Andriivka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy's aviation launched air strikes with GABs in the areas of Pokrovsk, Oleksandropil, Hrodivka, Sukhyi Yar, Novopavlivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Leontovychi, and Oleksiivka.

According to preliminary estimates, today the occupiers lost 344 people in killed and wounded in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian troops destroyed three mortars, two cannons, eight vehicles, 11 motorcycles, a self-propelled artillery system, eight satellite communication terminals, four UAV control points and two trench electronic warfare systems. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed three UAV control points and an enemy cannon.

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks. The enemy tried to break through near Kostiantynopil. Voskresenka came under an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled five attacks in the areas of Novosilka and Novopil, and the battle is still ongoing in one location. The settlements of Novopil, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Shevchenko and Vilne Pole were attacked by air.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled six attacks in the area of Stepove, Piatikhatky, Vilne Pole, Rivnopil, Shcherbaky, Kamianske and in the direction of Novoandriivka, with eight more combat engagements still ongoing. The enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka.

The aggressor did not conduct any active offensive in the Prydniprovske direction, however, it did conduct an air strike near the town of Lviv.

Kursk direction

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk region, where our troops have repelled 14 enemy attacks, seven more engagements are still ongoing, and the Russian invaders have launched 29 air strikes using 45 guided bombs and 183 artillery attacks.

Today, it is worth mentioning the soldiers of the 80th Separate Air Assault Galician Brigade and the 95th Separate Air Assault Polissia Brigade, the 39th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment, and the 39th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who are effectively destroying the enemy, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment.

