ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5112 visitors online
News Drone attack on Russian regions
6 578 36

Drones attacked S-300/S-400 missile depot and gas compressor stations in Russia - media

Drone attack on Russia on March 14, 2025

SSU drones hit two gas compressor stations and a missile depot for the S-300/S-400 complexes in Russia.

According to Censor.NET this was reported by sources.

Thus, the drones attacked the gas compressor stations "Davydovskaya" in the Tambov region and "Novopetrovskaya" in the Saratov region.

Also, according to the source, the drones hit a field missile depot for the S-300/S-400 complexes near the settlement of Radkovka (Belgorod region). After the hit, the ammunition detonated.

Watch more: Drones attacked Tuapse oil refinery, hits to oil tanks recorded. VIDEO

Author: 

Russia (11631) Security Service of Ukraine (3071) Strikes on RF (207)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 