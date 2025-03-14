Drones attacked S-300/S-400 missile depot and gas compressor stations in Russia - media
SSU drones hit two gas compressor stations and a missile depot for the S-300/S-400 complexes in Russia.
According to Censor.NET this was reported by sources.
Thus, the drones attacked the gas compressor stations "Davydovskaya" in the Tambov region and "Novopetrovskaya" in the Saratov region.
Also, according to the source, the drones hit a field missile depot for the S-300/S-400 complexes near the settlement of Radkovka (Belgorod region). After the hit, the ammunition detonated.
