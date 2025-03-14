50% of Ukrainians are not ready for territorial concessions, even if war lasts longer - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Half of Ukrainian citizens are not ready to give up their territories in exchange for peace.

This is evidenced by a KIIS poll, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, compared to December 2024, there have been virtually no changes.

50% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine should not give up its territories under any circumstances, even if this makes the war last longer (51% in December 2024).

"A minority believes that Ukraine can give up some territories to achieve peace as soon as possible - 39% (in December 2024 - 38%). The remaining 11% of respondents could not decide on their opinion," the study said.

The sociologists noted that the survey was conducted between 14 February and 4 March 2025, amid a sharp deterioration in relations between Ukraine and the United States and significant pressure on Ukraine. The question of readiness for territorial concessions was asked to 1,029 respondents. The margin of error for a sample of 1029 respondents does not exceed 4.1%.

