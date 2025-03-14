Ukrainian troops withdrawing from Russia’s Kursk region – Estonian intelligence

Ukrainian units are carrying out an organized withdrawal from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of Estonian Intelligence Janek Kesselmann, Censor.NET reports citing ERR.

"The intelligence center can confirm that there is an organized withdrawal of Ukrainian units from the Kursk region. Currently, publicly available information also indicates that the city of Sudzha is under the control of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," Kesselmann said.

He clarified that Russia has not increased its military contingent in this direction in recent months. According to him, the fierce fighting in the Kursk area allows the Ukrainian military to withdraw.

Kesselmann also noted that a large-scale Russian propaganda campaign continues in the information space.

Commenting on media speculation about possible US political pressure that allegedly influenced the decision to withdraw, he noted that the Estonian Defense Forces have no such information.

"We are waiting for the official position of Ukraine, but it is certain that the decision was made at the level of the Armed Forces leadership. It probably happened a few days or even weeks ago, and now it is being implemented," Kesselmann emphasized.

