Kyiv community hands over 800 more FPV drones to 72nd Brigade of Armed Forces – Klytschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko has handed over a new batch of drones from Kyiv residents to the 72nd Brigade on behalf of the Black Zaporozhians. In total, this year the capital has already allocated 15 million hryvnias for the needs of the 72nd Brigade.

Klytschko announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, on the Day of the Ukrainian Volunteer Fighter, I handed over a new batch of aid from the Kyiv community to the soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Cossacks. Another 800 FPV drones have been sent to the front. Since the beginning of this year, the capital has already allocated UAH 15 million from the city budget to the 72nd Brigade for equipment and urgent needs of the military," said Klytschko.

In particular, according to Klytschko, in January, Kyiv handed over 500 UAVs to the 72nd Brigade - 400 daytime and 100 nighttime FPV drones, which were requested by the military.

Read more: Kyiv allocates another half billion hryvnias to support Defence Forces – Klytschko

The mayor noted that since the beginning of the year, the capital has already allocated UAH 5.5 billion to help the Defense Forces.

"This year, the Kyiv City Council has already allocated more than UAH 5 billion to support the defense and security forces. I also instructed the executive body to provide another UAH 500 million. In total, this is already UAH 5.5 billion. This money will be used to buy drones, vehicles, electronic warfare systems and other necessary equipment for our defenders," Vitalii Klytschko emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that in 2024, Kyiv allocated the largest amount of money among all regions to support the Defense Forces - almost UAH 10 billion.