Eight people wounded as result of hostile attacks in Kherson region

Today, on March 14, Russian troops continued to attack settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Thus, at about 08:00 a.m., Russians attacked a man in Kherson with a drone. As a result of the enemy strike, the 60-year-old Kherson resident received an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his forearm and leg. His condition is light. The victim went to the hospital on his own.

At approximately 09:00 a.m., Russians attacked an elderly resident of Antonivka with a drone. The 78-year-old man sustained explosive injuries and amputation of both feet as a result of the drone's explosive drop. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition. Doctors are fighting for his life.

Later, another resident of Antonivka, who was injured in a Russian UAV attack at noon today, was admitted to the hospital. The 52-year-old man was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest. His condition is mild.

In addition, Russian occupation forces shelled Bilozerka with artillery. A local resident who was on the street was injured as a result of the enemy shelling. The 51-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with explosive and craniocerebral injuries and contusion.

Later it became known about three more victims of the shelling of Bilozerka. A 50-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman needed medical assistance. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, concussions and contusions. The victims were hospitalized. A 40-year-old man was also hospitalized, he sustained mine-blast trauma, concussion and contusion.

In Novodmytrivka, the occupiers attacked a local resident with a drone. As a result of the explosion, the 62-year-old man sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to his chest, shoulder, and leg. An ambulance team took the victim to a hospital for medical care.

Earlier it was reported that on March 14 in the afternoon, Russian troops dropped GAB on the center of Kherson. Many buildings were damaged, a 23-year-old boy, a 50-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were injured.