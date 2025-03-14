After ceasefire, Ukraine and Russia should sit down at negotiating table – Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that after the ceasefire, Ukraine and Russia should sit down at the negotiating table.

He said this after the G7 meeting, Censor.NET reports.

"A ceasefire and then moving to the negotiating table for a final resolution of the war. These are two separate processes. Process number one is what is required from both sides, which is to stop shooting and fighting so that you can get to a negotiating table. That’s the second phase," said the head of US diplomacy.

Rubio noted that security guarantees will be provided to Ukraine in the second phase.

"Every country in the world has the right to security, the right to defend itself, the right to protect its territory. This will definitely be part of this conversation, and it will need to include not only the views of the United States, but also other countries involved in the (peace - ed.) process," the US Secretary of State said.

Earlier, Rubio said that the United States is ready to discuss the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Read more: Waltz held talks with Russian side - White House