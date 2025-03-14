Explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih: Air Force warns of high-speed target heading toward city

On the evening of March 14, explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih.

This is reported by Suspilne TV channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Sounds of explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih," it was reported at 8:03 pm.

"Repeated sounds of explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih," it was reported at 8:04 pm.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of enemy ballistic missile attacks from the southeast.

"A high-speed target in the direction of Kryvyi Rih," the Air Force reported at 8:03 p.m.

