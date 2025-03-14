Security advisers to leaders of UK, Germany, and France head to US to discuss Ukraine – media

Security advisers to the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany and France have headed to the United States for an unannounced visit amid ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine.

This was reported by Welt, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that German Chancellor's security adviser Jens Plötner along with his British and French counterparts, Jonathan Powell and Emmanuel Bonne, left for the United States on March 14.

They are expected to meet with US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz at the White House.

The diplomatic trip, which was organized at short notice, comes at a critical time in the negotiations for a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine without European involvement, Welt adds.

