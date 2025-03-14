ENG
News Summit of European partners on March 15
Ukraine will present its position and real information about front at summit of European partners – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

On March 15, a summit of European partners will be held, during which Ukraine will talk about the situation at the front, in particular in the Kursk region.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Tomorrow, a summit of European partners will take place: we will present our position and real information about what is happening - what is happening at the front, what is also happening in the Kursk region and in all our contacts with partners," the head of state noted.

Zelenskyy emphasized that security, peace and independence of Ukraine are priorities.

