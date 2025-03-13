Zelenskyy met with representative of Netherlands, Yeşilgöz-Zegerius: Ukraine’s European partners must be involved in future peace initiatives. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leader of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, member of the Dutch House of Representatives Dilan Jeschilgöz-Zegerius.

"We discussed steps to achieve a just and lasting peace. Our European partners, all those who have been with us since the beginning of the invasion, must be involved in future peace initiatives. In this context, he spoke about the results of the meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia. Our country supported the United States' proposal to establish a 30-day ceasefire. Now Russia must show its readiness to end the war," the President noted.

The parties also discussed the supply of F-16 aircraft, drones, ammunition and investments in the development of Ukrainian arms production.



"We appreciate the support of the government, parliament and people of the Netherlands. Thank you for strengthening our defence capabilities," the President added.

According to the President's Office, Zelenskyy noted the efforts of Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, as Minister of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, to help Ukrainian citizens who were forced to leave Ukraine because of Russian aggression, as well as to bring Russia to justice and investigate the downing of flight MH17.

The main topic of the meeting was steps to achieve a just and lasting peace. Ukraine is counting on the Netherlands' participation in the formation of a common European position.

In her turn, the leader of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy assured of her full support for Ukraine and noted the resilience of all Ukrainians who defend European values in the fight against the aggressor.

"You are fighting not only for your freedom, for your peace, but also for the rest of Europe, including the Netherlands," Yesilgöz-Zegerius said.