Canada increases contribution to Ukraine’s Energy Fund to EUR 40 million

The Government of Canada has contributed an additional EUR 33.4 million (CAD 50 million) to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. From now on, the country's total contribution to the Fund is 40.1 million euros (60 million Canadian dollars).

This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The ministry said that the funds will be used to purchase equipment needed to restore energy facilities after hostile attacks and maintain the stable operation of Ukraine's energy system.

In addition, part of Canada's new contribution will be used to support the energy supply of critical social infrastructure in the healthcare sector through the development of solar generation systems.

Read more: Ukraine’s fight for freedom matters to all of us -Trudeau

"As Russia continues its ruthless attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, which are aimed at leaving millions of people without electricity, water and heat, Canada is proud to strengthen its partnership with the Energy Community Secretariat to continue the important work they are doing to help Ukraine restore its critical infrastructure," said Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.

As a reminder, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has recently officially notified the Energy Community Secretariat of the termination of the $75 million grant agreement with the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.

Read more: France convenes second summit on Ukraine, invites countries that did not participate before - Reuters