ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5588 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
4 947 18

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 892,840 people (+1,180 per day), 10,315 tanks, 24,483 artillery systems, 21,458 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Destruction of Russian equipment

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 892,840 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 03/15/25 are approximately:

personnel - about 892,840 (+1,180) people,

tanks - 10,315 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles - 21,458 (+15) units,

artillery systems - 24,483 (+28) units,

MLRS - 1,315 (+1) units,

air defense means - 1,103 (+0) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 29,233 (+97),

cruise missiles - 3,121 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automobiles and tank trucks – 40571 (+102) units,

special equipment – ​​3777 (+0)

Watch more: Russian man flies out of well and soars high into sky after munition is dropped from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Інфографіка

Author: 

Russian Army (8853) Armed Forces HQ (3969) liquidation (2320) elimination (4917)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 