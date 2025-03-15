Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 892,840 people (+1,180 per day), 10,315 tanks, 24,483 artillery systems, 21,458 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 892,840 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 03/15/25 are approximately:
personnel - about 892,840 (+1,180) people,
tanks - 10,315 (+2) units,
armored combat vehicles - 21,458 (+15) units,
artillery systems - 24,483 (+28) units,
MLRS - 1,315 (+1) units,
air defense means - 1,103 (+0) units,
aircraft - 370 (+0) units,
helicopters - 331 (+0) units,
operational-tactical level UAVs - 29,233 (+97),
cruise missiles - 3,121 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
automobiles and tank trucks – 40571 (+102) units,
special equipment – 3777 (+0)
