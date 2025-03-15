Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 892,840 people (+1,180 per day), 10,315 tanks, 24,483 artillery systems, 21,458 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 892,840 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 03/15/25 are approximately:

personnel - about 892,840 (+1,180) people,

tanks - 10,315 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles - 21,458 (+15) units,

artillery systems - 24,483 (+28) units,

MLRS - 1,315 (+1) units,

air defense means - 1,103 (+0) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 29,233 (+97),

cruise missiles - 3,121 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automobiles and tank trucks – 40571 (+102) units,

special equipment – ​​3777 (+0)

Watch more: Russian man flies out of well and soars high into sky after munition is dropped from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO