Russian man flies out of well and soars high into sky after munition is dropped from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated an occupier hiding in a well.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat performance was posted on social media. The video shows the ammunition falling precisely into the Russian's hideout, the blast wave throwing the Russian's body out of the hole and throwing it high up.
