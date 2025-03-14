ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5987 visitors online
News Video War Close-quarters combat
23 908 23

Ukrainian paratrooper fiercely guns down two occupiers attacking his dugout. VIDEO

A video of a fight between a soldier of the 79th Air Assault Brigade and two occupiers trying to break into a dugout has been posted online.

"According to Censor.NET, the footage shows that the Ukrainian soldier unleashed heavy fire on the occupiers: one invader was eliminated, and the other was at least wounded.

Watch more: Drone operator eliminates occupier crawling across field with two payload drops, while he was hiding under "invisibility cloak". VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (8853) war (1038) elimination (4917) 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (105) battles (136)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 