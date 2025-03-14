Ukrainian paratrooper fiercely guns down two occupiers attacking his dugout. VIDEO

A video of a fight between a soldier of the 79th Air Assault Brigade and two occupiers trying to break into a dugout has been posted online.

"According to Censor.NET, the footage shows that the Ukrainian soldier unleashed heavy fire on the occupiers: one invader was eliminated, and the other was at least wounded.

