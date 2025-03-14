23 908 23
Ukrainian paratrooper fiercely guns down two occupiers attacking his dugout. VIDEO
A video of a fight between a soldier of the 79th Air Assault Brigade and two occupiers trying to break into a dugout has been posted online.
"According to Censor.NET, the footage shows that the Ukrainian soldier unleashed heavy fire on the occupiers: one invader was eliminated, and the other was at least wounded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password