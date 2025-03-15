149 combat clashes on front in day. Enemy is most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Lyman directions - General Staff. MAP

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the invaders carried out one missile and 93 air strikes, used two missiles, and dropped 145 guided air bombs. In addition, they engaged 2,402 kamikaze drones to destroy our troops and carried out 5,406 attacks on our troops and settlements.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region; Hraniv, Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region; Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Novopil, Novoandreivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Hrodivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region; Kherson, Tomarine, Kozatske in the Kherson region.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops three times in the directions of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, four attacks by the invaders took place in a day. Defense forces repelled enemy assault actions near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoiehorivka, Novovodianye, Yampolivka, Torske, as well as in the directions of Nove and Dronivka.

In the Siversk direction, in the area of ​​the settlements of Bilohorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Verkhnokamyanske, and Hryhorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops seven times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four clashes were recorded near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks near the settlements of Dachne, Druzhba, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 43 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vodiane Druhe, Svyrydonivka, Promyn, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Tarasivka, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Serhiivka, and Udachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions nine times near the settlements of Konstantinopol, Rozlyv, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne, and in the direction of Shevchenko.

The situation in the South in the North

In the Huliaypole direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Novopil.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped seven enemy assaults in the directions of the settlements of Stepove, Piatikhatky, and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders stopped one enemy attempt to advance.

There were 20 clashes in the Kursk sector over the past 24 hours. The enemy launched 19 air strikes, dropped 28 guided bombs, and carried out 232 artillery attacks, including three from multiple rocket launchers.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupation forces in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have hit 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, a command post, and an enemy air defense system.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,180 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized two tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 28 artillery systems, one MLRS, 97 operational-tactical UAVs, and 102 units of automotive equipment.

