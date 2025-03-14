123 combat engagements took place on frontline, enemy active in Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kursk directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, as of 10:00 p.m., 123 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the Russian invaders carried out 70 air strikes, dropping 96 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they engaged 877 kamikaze drones and fired more than four thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka and Krasne Pershe, and the enemy launched air strikes on Hranove and Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the directions of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka, where Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 20 times near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoiehorivka, Novovodiane, Yampolivka, Torske, as well as in the directions of Nove and Dronivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled four attacks by the occupation forces near Bilohorivka, Ivano-Darivka, Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka, three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Read more: Statements about encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Kursk region of Russia are not true – General Staff

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times near Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka and Stupochky. One combat engagement is currently underway.

Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Toretsk direction twenty-four times near Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk. Nineteen enemy attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders, five more are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked in the areas of Sukha Balka, Vodiane Druhe, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Tarasivka, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Serhiivka and Udachne. Our defenders stopped 35 enemy assaults, six combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Hrodivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Zvirove. According to preliminary data, 199 invaders were neutralized in this area today, 98 of them were killed. Two infantry fighting vehicles, a motorcycle, two vehicles, five Mavic UAVs, two UAV antennas and two UAV control centers were also destroyed. In addition, three Russian cannons were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried nine times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne and in the direction of Shevchenko. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Novopil, and another combat engagement is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles at Huliaipole, Novopil and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Piatikhatky and Shcherbaky. Novoandriivka came under an air strike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the area of Antonivskyi Bridge, and the enemy also launched air strikes with guided bombs on the town of Kherson.

Read more: 90 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation

Since the beginning of the day, 18 battles have taken place in the Kursk direction, two of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy conducted 19 air strikes, dropping 28 guided bombs, and fired 156 artillery rounds.