90 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

As of 4 p.m., 90 combat engagements took place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Today, the communities of Huta-Studenetska in the Chernihiv region, Marchykhyna Buda, Turia, Luhivka, Kucherivka, Ulanove, Porozok, Pokrovka, Baranivka in the Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, there was one firefight with the enemy near the village of Krasne Pershe, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles at the settlements of Hraniv and Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupants attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the area of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka, two of the engagements are still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kopanky, Novoiehorivka, Nove, Novovodiane, Yampolivka, and Torske. Five of them are still ongoing.

The occupiers' troops are looking for weaknesses in our defense near Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka in the Siversk direction. Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 891,660 people (+1,410 per day), 10,313 tanks, 24,455 artillery systems, 21,443 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Toretsk direction, eight combat engagements have been completed, and four more enemy assault actions near Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 25 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vodiane Druhe, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 19 enemy attacks, six combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes near the settlements of Hrodivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Zvirove.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders five times in the area of Kostiantynopil. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an air strike with five guided bombs on Huliaipole, Novopil and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Piatikhatky and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the town of Kherson.

Read more: Defense Forces eliminate 344 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation

Since the beginning of the day, 13 battles have taken place in the Kursk direction, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 16 air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, and fired 98 artillery shells.

The situation in other directions remained unchanged.