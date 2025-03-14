Statements about encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Kursk region of Russia are not true – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has denied claims that the enemy has surrounded Ukrainian units in the Kursk region. This was previously stated by US President Donald Trump.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff.

The command emphasized that this information is being spread by the Russians for "political purposes and pressure on Ukraine and partners." They also noted that the situation had not changed significantly over the day.

"Combat actions in the operational area of the group of troops "Kursk" continue. The units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have regrouped, moved to more favorable defense lines and are performing their assigned tasks in the Kursk region. Our soldiers are repelling the enemy's offensive and inflicting effective fire damage from all types of weapons," the statement said.

Since the beginning of the day, 13 combat engagements have taken place in the Kursk direction. There is no threat of encirclement of our units, the General Staff added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he had asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to "spare" the lives of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers who are allegedly "completely surrounded," probably referring to the current situation in Kursk.