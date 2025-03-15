Russian Federation massively attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions - DTEK

On the night of March 15, 2025, Russian troops once again struck the energy sector. This time in the Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DTEK press center.

As noted, some residents of the Dnipropetrovsk and Odessa regions were left without electricity.

"The damage is significant. Energy workers are already working on the ground. We are doing everything possible to restore power to homes as soon as possible," DTEK emphasizes.

Earlier it was reported that at night Russian troops attacked the Odesa region with strike drones. There are casualties. Censor.NET also reported that the enemy attacked the railway energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

