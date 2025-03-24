Peskov on today’s talks in Riyadh: Black Sea Initiative is being discussed. Trump proposed it, Putin agreed
At today's talks between the American and Russian delegations in Riyadh, the Black Sea Initiative and related aspects are being discussed.
This was announced by the spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.
"The point is to ensure the safety of navigation. The proposal came from Trump, Putin agreed," he said.
He did not provide any more details.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password