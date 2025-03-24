ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9031 visitors online
News ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia Ceasefire in the Black Sea
4 987 44

Peskov on today’s talks in Riyadh: Black Sea Initiative is being discussed. Trump proposed it, Putin agreed

Security in Black Sea

At today's talks between the American and Russian delegations in Riyadh, the Black Sea Initiative and related aspects are being discussed.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.

"The point is to ensure the safety of navigation. The proposal came from Trump, Putin agreed," he said.

Read more: US and Russia to hold talks in Riyadh today to discuss ceasefire in Black Sea - Reuters

He did not provide any more details.

Author: 

negotiations (977) Peskov (316) Saudi Arabia (98) The Black Sea (365) Truce (412)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 