At today's talks between the American and Russian delegations in Riyadh, the Black Sea Initiative and related aspects are being discussed.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.

"The point is to ensure the safety of navigation. The proposal came from Trump, Putin agreed," he said.

He did not provide any more details.