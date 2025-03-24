US and Russia to hold talks in Riyadh today to discuss ceasefire in Black Sea - Reuters

Today, 24 March 2025, the US and Russian delegations will hold talks in Riyadh.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters with reference to a knowledgeable source.

As noted, the talks between the US and Russia will also take place in Riyadh, where a meeting with representatives of Ukraine took place on 23 March.

The unnamed source, who is informed about the planning of the talks, said that the US delegation is represented by Andrew Peek, Senior Director of the White House National Security Council, and Michael Anton, a senior State Department official. They have met with the Ukrainian delegation and will meet with the Russian delegation.

Russia will be represented at the talks by Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on International Affairs, and Sergey Besida, advisor to the director of the Federal Security Service.

The White House noted that the goal of the talks was to achieve a ceasefire in the Black Sea, which would ensure free navigation.

Earlier, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that the US, Ukraine and Russia were allegedly close to discussing a permanent ceasefire.

To recap, during the conversation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump agreed to continue working together to achieve a real end to the war and establish a lasting peace.

It was also reported that on Sunday evening, 23 March, representatives of Ukraine and the United States met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible partial ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

This meeting took place a day before the talks between the US and Russian delegations scheduled for Monday, 24 March. Witkoff predicted that there would be real progress on Monday, particularly on the ceasefire in the Black Sea.