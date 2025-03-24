Romania and Bulgaria concerned about implications of US-Russia talks for Black Sea - FT

Romania and Bulgaria have expressed concern about the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, fearing changes in the Black Sea in favor of Moscow.

This is reported by the Financial Times with reference to officials, Censor.NET informs.

In particular, representatives of these countries fear that a potential agreement could change the balance of power in the Black Sea and expand the operational area of the Russian fleet.

"This is our neighbourhood and we don’t trust the Russians if they are allowed more freedom to operate," said one of the Romanian officials.

As a reminder, today, 24 March 2025, the US and Russian delegations will hold talks in Riyadh.

