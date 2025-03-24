Ukrainian defence forces have neutralised 748 Russian tanks since the beginning of the year, - Syrskyi

Since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have neutralised 748 Russian tanks and 1609 armoured combat vehicles in all frontline areas.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

