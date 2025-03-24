ENG
News Destruction of Russian equipment
Ukrainian defence forces have neutralised 748 Russian tanks since the beginning of the year, - Syrskyi

burnt tank of rf

Since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have neutralised 748 Russian tanks and 1609 armoured combat vehicles in all frontline areas.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

He noted that thanks to the coordinated combat work of Ukrainian defenders, 1609 Russian armoured combat vehicles and 748 tanks have been neutralised since the beginning of the year.

