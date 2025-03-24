Umierov arrives for new round of talks with US in Saudi Arabia - media

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umierov has arrived for talks with an American delegation.

According to Censor.NET, citing Radio Liberty, this was reported by world news agencies.

This is the second round of talks between representatives of Ukraine and the United States, in between which American negotiators had a dialogue with the Russian delegation.

Read more: Peskov on today’s talks in Riyadh: Black Sea Initiative is being discussed. Trump proposed it, Putin agreed

Meeting in Saudi Arabia on March 24

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on March 24, US representatives would hold separate meetings with representatives of Russia and representatives of Ukraine in Saudi Arabia to continue coordinating steps to end the war.

The delegation was led by the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak. The delegation also included Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Umierov, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Pavlo Palisa.

On March 23, the meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia ended.

On March 24, a meeting between representatives of the United States and Russia begins. Afterwards, the US delegation will hold a separate meeting with representatives of Ukraine.