U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said that Trump's special counsel Steve Witkoff is doing an "incredible job."

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Steve Witkoff is a great guy who is doing an incredible job. People who criticize him are angry that he is succeeding where they have failed for 40 years," Vance said in a statement.

According to the US Vice President, much of diplomacy comes down to the simple skill of "not being an idiot."

Witkoff's statements about "referendums"

Earlier, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the biggest issue in this war is "the so-called four regions: Donbas, Crimea, Luhansk, and two more. These territories are Russian-speaking, and referendums were held there, where the majority of people voted in favor of being under Russian rule."

Witkoff later clarified his statement about the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine and the "referendums" held there.

Oleksandr Merezhko, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation and a member of the Servant of the People party, said that Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, should be dismissed from his post. His statements about "referendums" in the occupied territories are "shameful and shocking."

The European Commission emphasized that the so-called "referendums" held by Russia in the occupied territory of Ukraine were completely falsified and "at gunpoint."