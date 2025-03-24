ENG
Russians attack Kherson and Kherson region with drones: two people wounded

On March 24, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson and Antonivka with a drone: two people were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Kherson.

  • The enemy attacked a 54-year-old Kherson resident in the Dniprovskyi district with a drone. As a result, the man sustained a mine-blast injury and traumatic amputation of a part of his hand. He is currently hospitalized. Further examination is underway.

Antonivka

  • A 52-year-old man was taken from Antonivka to a Kherson hospital. He was attacked by the enemy from a drone at about 2 pm. The preliminary diagnosis is mine-blast trauma. Further examination is underway.

