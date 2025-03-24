Russians attack Kherson and Kherson region with drones: two people wounded

On March 24, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson and Antonivka with a drone: two people were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Kherson.

The enemy attacked a 54-year-old Kherson resident in the Dniprovskyi district with a drone. As a result, the man sustained a mine-blast injury and traumatic amputation of a part of his hand. He is currently hospitalized. Further examination is underway.

Read more: Up to 80% of Russian drones are currently shot down over Kherson region - RMA

Antonivka