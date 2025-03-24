Ready to talk to Trump, but only if Canada’s sovereignty is respected, says Prime Minister Carney

Canada is open to dialogue with the new US administration, but only if it respects Canadian sovereignty.

This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during a press conference, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

"I am available for a telephone conversation (with Donald Trump - ed.), but we will talk on our terms as a sovereign state, not as he pretends we are," the head of the Canadian government said.

Carney believes that the US president is probably waiting for the results of the upcoming federal elections in Canada to call the winner.

As reported earlier, on March 23, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney officially announced the snap election. They will be held on April 28.

