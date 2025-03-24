"Coalition of Willing" will need US support - British Defense Secretary Healey

The UK and France will need US support to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a "coalition of the willing".

This was stated by British Defense Secretary John Healey, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

Speaking at a parliamentary meeting, Healey noted that Britain's work on creating a "coalition of the willing" is important and large-scale. However, the Defense Minister admitted that the UK and France would need help from the US to implement it in Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister has made it clear that security measures or guarantees for Ukraine in the context of a peace agreement will require US support. I have expressed a firm position on this in my conversations with Hughes (US Secretary of Defense - ed.)," Healey said.

He also added that the UK is determined to continue to pursue the "coalition of the willing" initiative.

"No one should be in any doubt that the work that the UK is leading with France to build a coalition of nations willing to step in and help ensure a lasting peace in any agreed deal on Ukraine is critical and ambitious," Healy emphasized.

In early March, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the creation of a "coalition of the willing" to ensure peace in Ukraine. The main goal of the coalition is to bring together countries that are ready to send troops to Ukraine.