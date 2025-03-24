32 thousand servicemen have already completed poll in "Army+" app on attitude to military service - Chernohorenko

A poll on attitudes toward military service in the Army+ app has already been completed by 32,000 servicemen.

This was reported on Facebook by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.

"We have a record! 32 thousand soldiers have completed a poll on their attitude to military service. And this is in just 3 days. Thank you all," the deputy minister wrote.

The survey is still ongoing, so Chernohorenko urged servicemen who have not yet completed it to do so.

As a reminder, on March 21, a new poll on the attitude of defenders to military service was launched in the Army+ app. The survey contains 16 questions and will last for three weeks.

