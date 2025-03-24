We will expand program with 18–24 contract, Zelenskyy said

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the program with the 18-24 contract will be expanded.

He said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Commander-in-Chief's Staff, which discussed, in particular, the modernization of military training.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Oleh Apostol, also reported on changes in training, including the introduction of modern methods.

"We also saw training programs, psychological support, information support, and work with partners. There are certain issues that need to be addressed," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Russia’s return to G7: "Imagine bringing Hitler out of political isolation"

In addition, there was a report on the 18-24 contract program, and the first results of the program were presented.

"We will expand it: I was at the front on Saturday, there is a request from specific brigades, and we will respond positively to this request - there will be more brigades that will be able to accept young volunteer fighters. This experience should be expanded to the National Guard of Ukraine and border guard units. All effective units in the Defense Forces should be given every opportunity to develop and increase the potential of our state and our resilience," the President summarized.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Stopping US aid did not affect Kursk operation