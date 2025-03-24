ENG
Zelenskyy on Russia’s return to G7: "Imagine bringing Hitler out of political isolation"

Russia’s return to the G7. Zelenskyy is disappointed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is disappointed that Donald Trump agreed to some concessions to Russia without receiving anything in return.

Thus, Trump withdrew Ukraine's application to join NATO. He even suggested that he would welcome Russia back into the G7.

Zelenskyy says that allowing this would remove the only concrete punishment Putin faces for his invasion of Ukraine - isolation.

"This is a great compromise. Imagine Hitler' s release from political isolation," the head of state emphasized.

The day before, Trump said that he would like Russia to return to the Group of Seven (G7) and called its exclusion a "mistake."

