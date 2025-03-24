Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and the United States have concluded in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

This was reported by the Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the talks lasted more than 12 hours.

According to a source of the Russian agency, tomorrow, March 25, a joint statement by the United States and Russia will be published following the talks.

As a reminder, on Sunday evening, March 23, representatives of Ukraine and the United States met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible partial ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

On March 24, 2025, the US and Russian delegations held talks in Riyadh.

