ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9056 visitors online
News Negotiations in Saudi Arabia negotiations between USA and Russia
4 446 13

Talks between U.S. and Russia in Saudi Arabia have concluded - Russian media

Talks between the United States and the Russian Federation have concluded in Saudi Arabia

Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and the United States have concluded in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

This was reported by the Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the talks lasted more than 12 hours.

According to a source of the Russian agency, tomorrow, March 25, a joint statement by the United States and Russia will be published following the talks.

As a reminder, on Sunday evening, March 23, representatives of Ukraine and the United States met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible partial ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

On March 24, 2025, the US and Russian delegations held talks in Riyadh.

Read more: Meeting with US team started, proposals for security of energy and infrastructure facilities on table, - Umierov

Author: 

negotiations (977) Russia (11621) USA (5243)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 