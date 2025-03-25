Enemy’s concentration point in Kondrativka in Kursk region was hit. Facility was completely destroyed, up to 30 occupiers were eliminated, - General Staff

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hit the enemy's manpower concentration point in Kondrativka, Kursk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the strike completely destroyed the facility and killed up to 30 occupiers.

"Destroying this element of the enemy's military infrastructure reduces its ability to conduct combat operations against the Ukrainian Defence Forces in Sumy and Kursk regions.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed combined company of Russian support in occupied territory of Kherson region, - General Staff. VIDEO

The pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as other components of the defence forces, will continue to strike at the enemy in order to weaken its military potential," the General Staff emphasises.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy's concentration area in Toretsk was hit, and the location of the enemy forces was completely destroyed. It was also noted that the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed the control centre of the Russian border outpost in the Belgorod region.