Ministry of Defence gives UAH 78bn to Polish "PHU Lechmar" to buy ammunition for State Border Guard Service, - Zhelezniak

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine allocates UAH 78 billion to the Polish intermediary company "PHU Lechmar" Sp. z o.o. for the purchase of ammunition for the State Border Guard Service.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET informs.

"Do you remember how outraged you all were about the UAH 23 billion that went to the Border Guards and then to the Polish intermediary company 'PHU Lechmar' Sp. z o.o.?



So, here are some new facts:



Fact #1: In fact, UAH 52 billion was sent to this company for the whole of 2024

Fact #2: 87% of all military procurement by the State Border Guard Service last year went through this company," he said.

The MP also said, citing sources from financial institutions, that in February 2025, the Ministry of Defence "will again voluntarily allocate UAH 78 billion for the same procurement of ammunition for the Border Guard."

"It was more than in the whole of 2024.... Moreover, de jure, it was removed from the supply of the Armed Forces. De facto, it was supposed to go through the DPA. Where there is still at least some control over procurement.



And one more thing. This decision was made by the First Deputy Minister of Defence Havryliuk. He is now in charge of procurement in the MoD. These are the miracles. 🧐 The Ministry of Defence, having a working DPA, according to their version, decided to make such a record transfer," Zhelezniak added.

Earlier, the MP said that the purchase of weapons for the Armed Forces through the State Border Guard Service from the Polish company "PHU Lechmar Sp.z.o.o" resulted in UAH 26.5 billion in receivables and a UAH 1.7 billion delay in the delivery of orders.

