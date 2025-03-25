ENG
UN and individual countries will be involved in talks between US and Russia, - member of Russian delegation Karasin

UN may join US and Russia in negotiations

Russia said that negotiations with the United States will continue with the participation of the UN and individual countries.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Russian media, this was stated by a member of the Russian delegation, chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on International Affairs, Grigory Karasin.

According to him, many issues were discussed during the meeting with US representatives. It was a "difficult but useful dialogue".

He added that the talks will continue with the participation of the international community, including the UN and individual countries.

As a reminder, on Sunday evening, 23 March, representatives of Ukraine and the United States met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible partial ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

On 24 March 2025, the US and Russian delegations held talks in Riyadh

Read more: Ukraine’s delegation stays in Saudi Arabia for one more day to meet with US - media

UN (719) Russia (11621) Saudi Arabia (98) USA (5243)
